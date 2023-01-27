52°F
Education

CCSD superintendent delivers State of the Schools speech

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 8:50 am
 
Updated January 27, 2023 - 9:53 am
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a ceremony for four bi ...
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara delivered his annual State of the Schools address Friday.

The event took place at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The district is the nation’s fifth largest, with more than 300,000 students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Signature gathering firm sued after botched initiative
By / RJ

Lawyers for a group that campaigned to break up the Clark County School District but failed to get the initiative before the Nevada Legislature last year are suing a signature-gathering company that failed to collect enough valid signatures.

