Curious about CCSD magnet schools? Here’s how you can learn more
The Clark County School District is hosting a School Choice Fair, where families can explore the district’s magnet schools and other school choice programs.
If you’re curious about the magnet school programs available in the Las Vegas Valley, the Clark County School District is holding a School Choice Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rancho High School.
Families will get a chance to learn about the CCSD’s 44 magnet schools and other school choice options. Representatives from CSN High School and Central Training Technical Academy will be available to answer questions about their programs.
The district offers magnet programs focusing on a variety of fields, including aviation, science, engineering and creative arts. Applications for the 2024-25 school year are open now through Jan. 9.
Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.