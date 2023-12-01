60°F
Education

Curious about CCSD magnet schools? Here’s how you can learn more

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 11:53 am
 
Jennifer Maher, magnet theme coordinator, pulls out a boa constrictor to show students at Hogga ...
Jennifer Maher, magnet theme coordinator, pulls out a boa constrictor to show students at Hoggard Math & Science Magnet Elementary School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

If you’re curious about the magnet school programs available in the Las Vegas Valley, the Clark County School District is holding a School Choice Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rancho High School.

Families will get a chance to learn about the CCSD’s 44 magnet schools and other school choice options. Representatives from CSN High School and Central Training Technical Academy will be available to answer questions about their programs.

The district offers magnet programs focusing on a variety of fields, including aviation, science, engineering and creative arts. Applications for the 2024-25 school year are open now through Jan. 9.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

