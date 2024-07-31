82°F
Former CCSD superintendent lands new education job

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Louise Zhou, right, a teacher at Sunrise Mountain High School, watches as newly hired teachers ...
‘A lot of excitement’: Gov. Joe Lombardo welcomes new CCSD educators
What’s next for Mirage workers? For many, it’s back to school
Green Valley basketball coach Eric Johnston reacts during a game against Beverly Hills at Green ...
Beloved Henderson journalism teacher, basketball coach dies
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD wants new school in northwest Las Vegas Valley
July 30, 2024 - 7:53 pm
July 30, 2024 - 7:53 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2024 - 7:57 pm

Prometric, an educational testing service, announced that former Clark County School District Superintendent Jesús Jara will be the company’s new global practice leader, according to a news release.

Jara, on his way out of his role as superintendent, gave new contracts to school district top administrators, plus benefits, that could cost taxpayers $3 million. Some elected School Board trustees said they only learned of the new spending after Las Vegas Review-Journal filed records requests.

Jara will be entering Prometric’s “newly created” role of K-12 Global Practice Leader, which the company said will “address the evolving needs of the K-12 Education market, including the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in education,” according to the release.

Pay hikes given out by Jara included a pay hike of 40 percent to the CCSD chief of police.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

