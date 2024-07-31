Former CCSD superintendent lands new education job

Prometric, an educational testing service, announced former CCSD Superintendent Jesús Jara as the company’s new global practice leader.

What’s next for Mirage workers? For many, it’s back to school

Prometric, an educational testing service, announced that former Clark County School District Superintendent Jesús Jara will be the company’s new global practice leader, according to a news release.

Jara, on his way out of his role as superintendent, gave new contracts to school district top administrators, plus benefits, that could cost taxpayers $3 million. Some elected School Board trustees said they only learned of the new spending after Las Vegas Review-Journal filed records requests.

Jara will be entering Prometric’s “newly created” role of K-12 Global Practice Leader, which the company said will “address the evolving needs of the K-12 Education market, including the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in education,” according to the release.

Pay hikes given out by Jara included a pay hike of 40 percent to the CCSD chief of police.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.