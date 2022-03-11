46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Education

Jesus Jara delivers yearly ‘State of the Schools’ address — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2022 - 8:17 am
 
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during a news conference at the C ...
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during a news conference at the Clark County School District administrative center, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will deliver his yearly “State of the Schools” address Friday.

The theme of this year’s speech is “Emerging Stronger Together.” It will focus on student academic proficiency rates, and supporting students’ academic and social-emotional needs.

Members of the Clark County School Board are slated to be in attendance at the event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Caesars Palace.

The event isn’t open to the public, but Jara’s speech will be livestreamed on the Review-Journal website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
2
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
3
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
4
2 arrested, 9 cited in fights at area high school
2 arrested, 9 cited in fights at area high school
5
Judge postpones preliminary hearing for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs
Judge postpones preliminary hearing for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Sebastian Duda/Shuttertock)
Highest paying jobs in Las Vegas that require a graduate degree
Stacker

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on T ...
CCSD relaxes playground restrictions
By / RJ

The Clark County School District’s updated COVID-19 mitigation guidance no longer requires students to stay with a designated peer group during recess and other outdoor activities.