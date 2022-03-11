Jesus Jara delivers yearly ‘State of the Schools’ address — WATCH LIVE

The theme of this year’s event is “Emerging Stronger Together.” Members of the Clark County School Board are slated to be in attendance at the event.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during a news conference at the Clark County School District administrative center, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will deliver his yearly “State of the Schools” address Friday.

The theme of this year’s speech is “Emerging Stronger Together.” It will focus on student academic proficiency rates, and supporting students’ academic and social-emotional needs.

Members of the Clark County School Board are slated to be in attendance at the event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Caesars Palace.

The event isn’t open to the public, but Jara’s speech will be livestreamed on the Review-Journal website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

