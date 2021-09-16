Nevada students’ test scores drop sharply in English, math proficiency

Results released Thursday from last year’s Smarter Balanced assessments come with a caveat because only about half of Clark County School District students participated.

Nevada schools saw sharp declines in proficiency rates in English and math last year during distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statewide, 41.4 percent of students demonstrated proficiency in English language arts and 26.3 percent in math — down from 48.5 percent in English language arts and 37.5 percent in math during the pre-pandemic 2018-19 school year, according to data released Thursday by the Nevada Department of Education for the so-called “Smarter Balanced assessments” that third- through eighth-grade students are usually required to take.

The Clark County School District saw declines from 5 to 16 percentage points — depending on the grade level — in proficiency in English language arts compared with 2018-19. The biggest drops occurred among the youngest students.

The district saw a sharper drop in math scores, registering declines from 7 to 24 percentage points, with third and fourth grades hit hardest.

The results come with a caveat because only about half of Clark County School District students participated in the testing.

Federal waivers curtailed what is typically about a 95 percent participation rate in testing. Therefore, “the results do not provide a comprehensive view of Nevada student performance,” the state Education Department said in a news release.

But the data will help educators gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and areas where students need extra support.

“We are grateful for the herculean efforts educators and families across Nevada underwent to ensure students continued to learn despite the numerous obstacles they faced last year,” said Jhone Ebert, state superintendent of public instruction.

“Because of the impacts of the pandemic on education, assessing the quality of schools’ support of students is not a valid use of this year’s assessment results; however, the assessment results can tell us how our students are doing and support us in advancing equity through our efforts to close opportunity gaps between and among student groups,” she said.

Data from last school year won’t be used for school accountability ratings. Schools will instead keep their designations from the 2018-19 school year.

Across Nevada, school district participation rates in testing ranged from 54.1 to 98.1 percent.

Clark County schools, which account for about two-thirds of the state’s kindergarten through 12th grade public school students, had a 54.1 percent participation rate — the lowest in the state.

The school district operated under 100 percent distance learning beginning in March 2020 for about a year before campuses reopened for at least some in-person classes in the spring. Schools are offering full-time in-person classes for all grade levels this school year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

