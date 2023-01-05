‘Life, health, and safety risk’: Sewer repairs set for Chaparral High

The Clark County School District has entered into a $4.9 million contract for emergency sewer and plumbing repairs at Chaparral High School.

The Clark County School District has entered into a $4.9 million contract for emergency sewer and plumbing repairs at Chaparral High School because main building restrooms are “unusable to avoid further flooding and toxic sewer gasses.”

At Chaparral — which opened in 1973 in Las Vegas and has more than 2,200 students — the sewer system is operating at 45 percent capacity, according to School Board meeting materials posted online.

That’s due to “heavy scale build-up, breaks, cracks, and offset defects that pose a life, health, and safety risk.”

“Additionally, students are using temporary restrooms since the main building restrooms are unusable to avoid further flooding and toxic sewer gasses to the site,” meeting materials state.

An assessment also showed the same conditions in most of the other restrooms.

The matter appears on a Jan. 12 School Board meeting agenda, but only as an informational item that isn’t slated for discussion or a vote.

According to online meeting materials, the school district entered into a construction agreement Nov. 22 with MMC Inc. for an “emergency repair/replace” sewer and plumbing project.

It’s unclear whether work has started or what the timeline is for the project.

Under state law, if a local government determines an emergency exists that affects public health or safety, it’s allowed to enter into a contract and then report it to its governing board during its next regular meeting.

The school district used a similar process last year for emergency projects at more than a dozen high school campuses that included fencing, security camera upgrades and a single point of entry.

