Police investigate robberies of CCSD students during first week of school

Police are investigating three reports of robberies targeting students near Clark County School District high schools Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“We believe this was a crime of opportunity,” said Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez in a briefing Wednesday.

Lt. Bryan Zink, public information officer for the Clark County School District Police Department, said all of the victims of the robberies were students at the district.

“We work in partnership with every single law enforcement jurisdiction throughout the year,” he added.

Nevada state law defines robbery as the taking of personal property by force or fear of violence, but Metro would not provide details about the robberies or whether a weapon was used during the commission of the crimes or if any of the victims were injured.

The robberies occurred near Spring Valley High School, Valley High School and Durango High School, Hernandez said.

Hernandez did not say if an arrest had been made following the reports. “We do have some leads that we’re following up on,” he said.

Hernandez said that police are treating Tuesday’s robberies as an isolated incident.

“I can understand how concerning this can be, particularly for our kids,” Hernandez said. “We start the beginning of the school year with a very robust plan to ensure that our students are coming back safely and are going to make it safely to school,” he said.

“It’s important to remind your kids that if they see something, obviously we want them to report any suspicious activity,” Hernandez said.

