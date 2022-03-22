68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Education

Police use pepper spray to break up ‘altercation’ at Henderson high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 5:38 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2022 - 9:36 am
Foothill High School, seen in August 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill High School, seen in August 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A school police officer used pepper spray to break up a Monday altercation at Foothill High School, principal Jonathan Synold told parents in a Monday email.

“Several” students were involved in the fight during lunch, Synold said, and a Clark County School District police officer tried to break up the fight.

“When the officer could not separate the students so he was forced to use pepper spray,” Synold said. “As a result, the students who were involved and fewer than six witnesses in the immediate area were affected by the spray and needed to see the school nurse for treatment.”

The altercation comes as school violence has been a major talking point across the Las Vegas Valley. The Clark County School Board heard a presentation earlier this month about the issue.

Marie Neisess, president of the Clark County Education Association teachers union, said she had been contacted by many educators who were concerned about violence in classrooms.

“School fights are not new,” she said. “However, the intensity of the fights we’re seeing is very alarming.”

Additional information on Monday’s altercation was not immediately available.

Last August, police investigated a bomb threat at the school. The threat was later deemed “unsubstantiated.”

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Report: Driver in crash that killed 9 had drugs, alcohol in system
Report: Driver in crash that killed 9 had drugs, alcohol in system
2
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
3
Golden Knights’ trade with Ducks might fall through
Golden Knights’ trade with Ducks might fall through
4
Raiders stay busy, add 5 more players to roster
Raiders stay busy, add 5 more players to roster
5
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Sebastian Duda/Shuttertock)
Highest paying jobs in Las Vegas that require a graduate degree
Stacker

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most