Repairs ongoing for 500 doors damaged in fatal UNLV shooting

UNLV President Keith Whitfield speaks during a news conference at the Richard Tam Alumni Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Approximately 500 doors were damaged in the aftermath of the Dec. 6 shooting at UNLV that took the lives of three professors and injured one.

University President Keith Whitfield said in a news release Thursday that the university is working on safety and security enhancements across the campus, and thanked students and staff for their “continued resilience and fortitude” following the mass tragedy.

College and university faculty called upon UNLV in December to add emergency campus security upgrades to the school’s campus following the shooting.

In addition to door repairs, locks are being installed on some of the doors over the next two weeks.

Whitfield said University Police Services will continue their “enhanced” presence on the Maryland Parkway campus where the shooting occurred, and private security contracted by the university will work more hours to patrol the campus.

The newly-formed UNLV Committee on Safety and Security, which includes students, staff, faculty and administrators, is continuing to meet to discuss safety and security policies and programming at the university.

The committee will meet twice a month beginning this month through the end of the semester.

“It brings a smile to my face to see our campus again vibrant with research, academic, and cultural activities this spring,” Whitfield said in the release. “Together as Rebels, we will continue to move forward and to heal.”