Teachers union launching effort for right-to-strike ballot proposal

The Clark County Education Association said it’s beginning an effort to gather 102,362 signatures in order to put the proposal on the ballot for a 2026 election.

North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Education Association teachers union wants Nevada voters to possibly decide whether its educators have a right to strike.

The union on Wednesday announced that it’s launching an effort to gather 102,362 signatures in order to put the proposal on a ballot for a 2026 election.

“These signatures must be evenly distributed across Nevada’s four Petition Districts, with a minimum of 25,591 signatures from each district, aligning with the geographic boundaries of Nevada’s Congressional Districts,” the union wrote in a news release.

The signatures would be due to the county’s registrar of voters by Nov. 20 this year, according to the union, which claims polls show about 70 percent support for the teachers’ right to strike.

“However, we are not walking away from other critical avenues for change,” said the union, which will hold a press conference on the effort at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at North Las Vegas City Hall.

The Clark County Education Association said it’s challenging existing legislation in court, an effort it’s willing to take to the Nevada Supreme Court under First Amendment claims.

“We are also engaging with state legislators to seek other legislative solutions to address the systemic obstacles currently presented by the existing binding arbitration laws,” the union said. “Should our efforts in the courts and legislature not yield the desired results, we are confident that the voters of Nevada will stand with our educators.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.