CCSD declares impasse in contract negotiations with teachers union

The district said Tuesday that arbitration is now the only way to resolve issues and pay its educators more equitably, citing the teachers union’s “inflexibility.”

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District announced Tuesday it has declared an impasse after 11 bargaining sessions with the teachers union.

Collective bargaining has been underway since late March between the district and union, but the district said Tuesday that arbitration is now “the only way to resolve the issues and pay our educators more equitably so our kids can benefit in the classroom,” citing the teachers union’s “inflexibility.”

The latest negotiation sessions were Monday and Tuesday. A two-year agreement over topics like pay, benefits and working conditions hasn’t been reached.

The district said it ultimately offered a 9 percent salary increase during the first year of a new contract, $10,000 in incentives for Tier 1 special education and hard-to-fill positions, and a new salary schedule.

“CCEA’s leadership team has rejected every offer,” the district said in a press release.

The union’s demands include a 10 percent raise for all educators during the first year and 8 percent in the second, a 5 percent salary increase for special education teachers and $5,000 for hard-to-fill positions.

“By law, these sessions are for bargaining and negotiation, not surrender,” the district said. “CCEA never moved from its original unaffordable, budget-busting, and inequitable demands to benefit its most senior members while leaving those educators placed on the salary schedule inequitably to continue working for wages that do not honor them for their experience and education.”

The district said its share of $250 million appropriated by the state legislature for school district employee raises statewide can still be negotiated.

School closures

Four district campuses were closed Tuesday because of an unexpected number of teacher absences.

The schools are Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Rogich Middle School in Summerlin, Woolley Elementary School in the north valley and Twitchell Elementary School in Green Valley.

The district announced Monday night that it filed an emergency motion in court seeking to stop “rolling sickouts” that have now closed seven schools and disrupted operations at two others this month.

A hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday in District Court.

Clark County Education Association officials have said multiple times over the last week that the staffing situations aren’t part of union actions.

In a one-sentence statement Tuesday about the district’s emergency motion, the teachers union, which represents about 18,000 licensed employees, wrote: “CCEA will make its position clear in court tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13th.”

Thousands of union members have protested at two school board meetings, and held rallies in front of schools and on public sidewalks near intersections amid collective bargaining.

The emergency motion Monday is part of a case the district filed in late July seeking an injunction to prevent a teacher strike. The union filed a motion to dismiss.

A judge denied the district’s request last month, saying there wasn’t enough evidence a strike would occur. But she said she was concerned about statements from John Vellardita, executive director of the teacher’s union, and could reconvene court quickly if anything changed.

Since Sept. 1, seven schools have each closed for one day due to unexpected staffing shortages.

In addition to the four closed Tuesday, Gibson, Sewell and Givens elementary schools were affected. Anywhere from 65 to 87 percent of employees at those three schools called in sick.

Two other schools — Monaco Middle School and Southeast Career Technical Academy — experienced a large number of teacher absences but remained open and moved some students to large areas on campus to ensure supervision.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal requested information from the district on multiple occasions over more than a week about employee attendance rates at affected schools, but hasn’t received a response.

The district also hasn’t answered questions about who makes the decision to close a school, whether affected students will have to make up a school day and if there are any discussions about deploying licensed central office employees to schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.