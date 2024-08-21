104°F
Ex-Nevada broadcaster, 60, dies after sudden illness in Arkansas

Mitch Roberst working for 40/29 covering the Arkansas Razorbacks
Mitch Roberts shown working for KHBS/KHOG TV, known as 40/29, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in 2014. ...
Mitch Roberts shown working for KHBS/KHOG TV, known as 40/29, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in 2014. He was the station's sports director until about 2022. (YouTube video)
Telles expected to testify as testimony resumes in trial over reporter’s slaying — WATCH LIVE
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2024 - 11:33 am
 

A sportscaster who once worked in Las Vegas and became a member of the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame died last week in Arkansas.

Stephen Mitchell “Mitch” Roberts, 60, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, died Friday in Fayetteville after a sudden illness, according to Berna Funeral Homes.

He was a sportscaster at KVBC, now KSNV, and worked as a football analyst for UNLV in 2003.

His 35-year broadcast career included time in St. Louis and the Arkansas area, where he helped cover the Arkansas Razorbacks. He won a regional Emmy in Oklahoma in 2011. He spent the past few years in sales after concluding his broadcast career at KBHS/KHOG in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

“Mitch was always enthusiastic in covering UNLV athletics while at Channel 3, and he was equally excited to jump into the radio booth as the analyst for Rebel football during the 2003 season,” said Mark Wallington, an associate athletic director at UNLV. “I remember that he was always in a good mood both on and off the air, and we all enjoyed working with him during his time in Las Vegas. Our condolences to his family.”

A memorial service will be held Friday at the Elks Lodge in Fayetteville.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

