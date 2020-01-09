Fatal crash closes roads in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police were at the scene of a fatal crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
The crash was reported at 8:11 a.m. at Decatur Boulevard and Diablo Drive, near West Russell Road, and triggered “road closures on Decatur (north and south at Diablo Drive,” police said in a tweet posted at 8:38 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible and expect traffic delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
