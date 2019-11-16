Fire damages multiple vehicles at McCarran parking garage
Firefighters extinguished a car fire within minutes Saturday in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport.
The initial report came in around 11:15 a.m. of a car on fire in the Terminal 3 parking garage, said Chris Jones, spokesman for McCarran International Airport.
Fire in the airport parking lot! Yikes. #LasVegas #Mccarron pic.twitter.com/bISlYkhlD6
— Chris Ritchie (@iamchrisritchie) November 16, 2019
Six nearby vehicles also were damaged, Jones said, but he was not aware of anyone who was injured.
Firefighters put out the fire within a few minutes, he said.
The parking garage — which includes short-term, long-term and employee parking — was initially closed off, Jones said. As of 12:30 p.m., Jones didn’t know if the garage was still closed.
Clark County Fire Department officials didn’t have further information Saturday afternoon.
