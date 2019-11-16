Fire damages multiple vehicles at McCarran parking garage

Six nearby vehicles also were damaged in the Terminal 3 parking garage. Firefighters put out the fire within a few minutes.

Firefighters extinguished a car fire within minutes Saturday in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport.

The initial report came in around 11:15 a.m. of a car on fire in the Terminal 3 parking garage, said Chris Jones, spokesman for McCarran International Airport.

Six nearby vehicles also were damaged, Jones said, but he was not aware of anyone who was injured.

Firefighters put out the fire within a few minutes, he said.

The parking garage — which includes short-term, long-term and employee parking — was initially closed off, Jones said. As of 12:30 p.m., Jones didn’t know if the garage was still closed.

Clark County Fire Department officials didn’t have further information Saturday afternoon.

