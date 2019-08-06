Fraud callers claim to represent Clark County, officials warn

Clark County is warning the public about telephone calls from people who falsely claim to represent the county’s building and fire prevention department.

The fraudulent callers apparently have asked at least one woman for sensitive data including her Social Security number and birthdate as part of a preinspection screening. But county officials say they would never request such information when scheduling an inspection.

Department employees may call to confirm an address and a gate code if the resident lives in a gated community.

Residents who wish to verify the identity of any caller who says they represent the department may call the department at 702-455-8040 and request the name of their inspector.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a crime should call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.

