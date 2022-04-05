Henderson school under soft lockdown, police investigate armed robbery

Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Green Valley Parkway at 3:26 p.m., police said, adding that the situation was still active as of 4:15 p.m.

A Henderson Police Department vehicle on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Henderson elementary school was placed on a soft lockdown as police investigated an armed robbery on Monday afternoon, the Henderson Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Green Valley Parkway at 3:26 p.m., police said, adding that the situation was still active as of 4:15 p.m.

“There is heavy police presence in the area,” police said in an email.

Bartlett Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown, police said, though the robbery was not related to the school.

No other information was immediately available, but police asked community members to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.