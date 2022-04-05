Henderson school under soft lockdown, police investigate armed robbery
Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Green Valley Parkway at 3:26 p.m., police said, adding that the situation was still active as of 4:15 p.m.
A Henderson elementary school was placed on a soft lockdown as police investigated an armed robbery on Monday afternoon, the Henderson Police Department said.
“There is heavy police presence in the area,” police said in an email.
Bartlett Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown, police said, though the robbery was not related to the school.
No other information was immediately available, but police asked community members to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
