1 killed, 2 injured in a three-vehicle Henderson crash

August 31, 2022 - 9:47 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died and two others were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Henderson on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the area of South Valle Verde Drive and Clearwater Canyon Drive, according to the Henderson Police Department.

One person died at the scene and two other people were taken to a local hospital. It was unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash, police said.

All travel lanes are closed on Valle Verde from Paseo Verde Drive to Horizon Ridge Parkway. It was unknown when the road would be reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

