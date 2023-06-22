94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Henderson

6-week-old kitten rescued from wall by Henderson firefighters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 2:22 pm
 
A 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall was rescued Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by members of t ...
A 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall was rescued Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by members of the Henderson Fire Department. (Henderson Fire Department via Twitter)

Firefighting crews have been known to have hectic shifts. But sometimes however busy events can get, they find time to help rescue a creature in distress — in this case Wednesday morning, a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.

Three members of Henderson Fire Department Station 81 — Steven Dean, Jad Cheetany and Eric Perry — were able to pluck the tabby from its predicament, according to the department’s Twitter account and a city of Henderson spokesperson.

Firefighters responded around 3:30 a.m. to a call from two women near College Drive and Boulder Highway who said the kitten was stuck in the wall and suffocating.

A camera was dropped into the wall to find what was making the noise. A hole was created in order to get the kitten out, and it was left with the women.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
2
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
3
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
4
6 deaths reported at Lake Mead over weekend
6 deaths reported at Lake Mead over weekend
5
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Henderson City Hall is seen on June 8, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitose ...
Henderson Teamsters to receive pay raise
By / RJ

The Henderson City Council approved pay raises for city employees with Teamsters Local 14 to offset an increase in their contributions to the state retirement system.

More stories
Here, kitty, kitty: Trooper saves kitten from busy on-ramp
Here, kitty, kitty: Trooper saves kitten from busy on-ramp
Newly-elected Henderson councilmember to retire from Metro
Newly-elected Henderson councilmember to retire from Metro
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley
Henderson police say force justified against butter-knife-wielding man
Henderson police say force justified against butter-knife-wielding man
Man dies after falling off Grand Canyon West Skywalk
Man dies after falling off Grand Canyon West Skywalk
Driver killed after striking pole
Driver killed after striking pole