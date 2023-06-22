6-week-old kitten rescued from wall by Henderson firefighters

Three members of Henderson Fire Department Station 81 were able to pluck the tabby from its predicament.

A 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall was rescued Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by members of the Henderson Fire Department. (Henderson Fire Department via Twitter)

Firefighting crews have been known to have hectic shifts. But sometimes however busy events can get, they find time to help rescue a creature in distress — in this case Wednesday morning, a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.

Three members of Henderson Fire Department Station 81 — Steven Dean, Jad Cheetany and Eric Perry — were able to pluck the tabby from its predicament, according to the department’s Twitter account and a city of Henderson spokesperson.

At 3:30am this morning, crews from Station 81 rescued a six-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall! 👨🚒🐱 With a bit of creativity and perseverance, HFD saved the kitten! Way to go, HFD! #HendersonCares #MyHenderson pic.twitter.com/3YAY8Jy5fR — Henderson Fire (@HendFireDept) June 22, 2023

Firefighters responded around 3:30 a.m. to a call from two women near College Drive and Boulder Highway who said the kitten was stuck in the wall and suffocating.

A camera was dropped into the wall to find what was making the noise. A hole was created in order to get the kitten out, and it was left with the women.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.