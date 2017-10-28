Bicyclist killed, 2 injured after struck by vehicle in Henderson

One man was killed and two others were hospitalized Saturday morning after the three bicyclists were struck by a vehicle inHenderson.

Police were called at 8 a.m. to Via Inspirada, south of Volunteer Boulevard, to investigate reports of the crash. One of the three injured bicyclists was pronounced dead at the scene, Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena said. The other two men were transported to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus with moderate injuries.

The details of the crash weren’t immediately available Saturday morning, but Pena said the involved driver of a Ford Escape remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

The southbound lanes of Via Inspirada south of Volunteer are shutdown while officers investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.

