Boy hospitalized after near drowning at Cowabunga Bay water park

An 8-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the wave pool at Cowabunga Bay water park Sunday evening, the Henderson Fire Department said.

About 6:20 p.m., a lifeguard jumped into the water, pulled out the child and began CPR, Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said. The child was transported to a hospital in Henderson, where a pulse was detected.

The Fire Department said it could not comment on the boy’s condition, Richards said.

Cowabunga Bay management issued a statement confirming “a medical incident” at the park.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family involved, and we will provide support to the family as needed and requested,” it said. “We cannot provide further details at this stage as we are in the process of investigating the incident.”

A similar incident occurred in 2015 when a 6-year-old boy nearly drowned in the wave pool. A lawsuit filed by the boy’s family in Clark County District Court alleged that the child was under water “for a lengthy period of time” and that the water park did not have a sufficient number of lifeguards available.

