City of Henderson removes Police Chief Patrick Moers; Todd Peters named acting chief

Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city of Henderson named Todd Peters acting police chief Thursday night amid an internal investigation into Police Chief Patrick Moers and his relationship with the department’s fundraising group.

Deputy Chief Peters confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was named to the post, but said he could not comment further.

Moers status with the department remained unclear. City officials refused to comment on whether Moers had been fired or placed on administrative leave. They also declined to discuss whether the move was linked to Moers’ involvement with the Friends of the Henderson Police Department Foundation.

Moers and the foundation came under internal investigation after Mayor-elect Debra March saw a mailer sent to local businesses in early May. The mailer included Moers’ photo and an image of a City of Henderson police badge and said in part that the foundation was “created solely to support the Henderson Police Department and our mission.”

This is the mailer Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers sent to local business owners.

Moers also told staff in a Feb. 14 email obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the “Friends of HPD are the only authorized fundraisers by HPD.”

“The city manager (Robert Murnane) has the authority to name a deputy chief as acting chief of police and that authority has been exercised,” March said in a text message. “I cannot offer further comment on the circumstances behind this action.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

