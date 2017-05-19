Henderson police foundation board members benefit from city contracts

Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two business owners listed as board members on the Friends of the Henderson Police Department Foundation also have contracts with the city.

Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers and the foundation have come under internal investigation after Mayor-elect Debra March saw a mailer sent to local businesses in early May. The mailer included Moers’ photo and an image of a City of Henderson police badge and said in part that the foundation was “created solely to support the Henderson Police Department and our mission.”

Moers also told staff in a Feb. 14 email obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the “Friends of HPD are the only authorized fundraisers by HPD.”

Foundation board member Frank Hodulik, owner of Frank’s Auto Body Inc., has a $140,000 contract with the city for auto body repair and painting, according to Henderson’s tentative budget for 2017-2018.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the contract originally approved last year for $80,000 was increased by $60,000 for fiscal year 2018, which starts July 1.

The reason posted on the city’s agenda item was that, “… in the first year, auto body repair costs have been substantially higher than anticipated, and staff request approval to increase the annual expenditure amount of the existing contract…” The increased amount was approved without discussion.

Board member Don Ellis, owner at SNAP Towing, began a contract with the city in 2011 for “as-needed towing and impound services at request of the Henderson Police Department.”

The vehicle owners pay the invoices, according to the contract set to expire June 30. It’s unclear what towing and impound services the company provides or how much money it makes under its deal with the city.

“I don’t think there’s a conflict of interest with me having a contract with the city and being on the foundation’s board,” Ellis said. “I’m not looking for any benefits. My father started this company and we’ve been around for some time. I’m just looking to help the city.”

March told the Review-Journal on Wednesday that the matter was being investigated internally. But she and other city officials declined comment Thursday when asked about Moers’ status with the city and who was conducting the investigation. She also would not comment on whether the police chief might face disciplinary action or be put on administrative leave during the probe.

“We do not discuss confidential personnel matters,” March said.

