jeff_german
Henderson

Coroner IDs man fatally shot by Henderson police officer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2022 - 7:36 pm
 
Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
The man shot dead by Henderson police on Monday has been identified, and so has the officer who shot him.

Jason Charles Dunkle, 50, of Henderson, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Henderson Police Department identified the officer who shot Dunkle as Glenn Morgon.

Police say Dunkle was fatally shot by the officer after Dunkle fired a replica BB gun at Morgon during a chase in the 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue at about 7 a.m.

In a press release issued Tuesday night, police said that the man later identified as Dunkle allegedly matched the description of a suspect from a domestic incident earlier that morning.

Officers chased Dunkle on foot when they arrived on scene. During the pursuit, Dunkle allegedly tried to break into stopped vehicles in the road. An officer fired a taser at Dunkle, who fired back at the officer, hitting the officer in the face, police said.

The officer then fired his gun at Dunkle, hitting him. Dunkle was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Morgon was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, according to police.

