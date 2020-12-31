44°F
Henderson

Coroner IDs victim of Henderson fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 7:11 pm
 
Henderson Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Henderson woman who died in a fire earlier this month.

Denise Rousseau, 59, died in the early hours of Dec. 13 following a fire the night before, according to the coroner’s office.

Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. to the first floor of a two-story multifamily building on the 300 block on Manti Place, Henderson fire officials said at the time.

The cause of the fire was not yet clear Wednesday night.

Rousseau’s cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

