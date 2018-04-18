Faithful bikers see blessing as extra protection on Las Vegas roads

Like clockwork, motorcyclists are taking to the roads this spring in the Las Vegas Valley.

More than 200 motorcyclists kicked off the 2018 riding season with a bike blessing at the Henderson Harley-Davidson (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Carlson, vice president of the Sin City Medics Motorcycles, has his bike blessed by Minister Napoleon on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Henderson Harley-Davidson. (Maurice Kay)

Five Christian motorcycle riding groups came together at the Henderson Harley-Davidson on Sunday, April 8, 2018, to have their motorcycles blessed as bike season kicks off. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal @riolacanlale)

Jami "Mystique" Nicholas, secretary of Christian motorcycle riding group Bling Devas, poses with her new bike at the Henderson Harley-Davidson on Sunday, April 8, 2018. At least five Christian riding groups gathered at the motorcycle shop to have their bikes blessed to kick off the bike season. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal @riolacanlale)

More than 200 motorcyclists gathered at the Henderson Harley-Davidson on Sunday, April 8, 2018, to have their bikes blessed to kick off the bike season. (Jason Carlson)

More than 200 motorcyclists on a recent Sunday morning celebrated the start of the riding season with a bike blessing at Henderson Harley-Davidson.

“There’s some hardcore riders who never stop riding,” said Maurice Kay, 39. “But the blessing promotes safety and makes you feel good about riding. We specifically pray for God to watch over us and our bikes.”

Kay, who serves as president of Sin City Medics Motorcycle Club, said the Henderson showroom supports the valleywide Motorcycle Clubs Association, which is made up of several Christian riding groups.

It was about 11 a.m. when the bike blessings began and the low rumbles of the engines went silent.

When it was Jason Carlson’s turn, the Sin City Medics vice president bowed his head and closed his eyes — the warm sun beating down on his black leather vest. A minister who goes by the road name Minister Napoleon placed one hand on Carlson’s shoulder and raised the other over the rider’s black and silver Harley.

Carlson rides almost year-round, except when he’s traveling, he said. After the prayers, Kay and Carlson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the bike blessing gives them peace of mind while they’re riding.

Bikers of Christ club members Misty and Dan Lawson agreed.

“The prayers are always a blessing, because out here there are crazy drivers,” Dan Lawson, 45, said. “We’re all here to get our bikes blessed for a reason, so that we have some added protection.”

Nodding, his wife, Misty, said, “Bringing everybody together to get their bikes blessed; the reality is that’s where God is. He shows up when you bring everyone together in his name.”

Henderson Harley-Davidson and the Motorcycle Clubs Association host events throughout the year. Riders can learn more about these events on Henderson Harley-Davidson’s Facebook page.

