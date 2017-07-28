Fire at Henderson apartment complex displaces 19 people

Mulberry Park Apartments resident Chris Cooper walks through his hallway looking to salvage any personal belongings after his apartment was destroyed in an early morning kitchen fire on Friday, July 28, 2017, in Henderson. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mulberry Park Apartments resident Chris Cooper debates going into his unit to salvage personal belongings after his apartment was destroyed in an early morning kitchen fire on Friday, July 28, 2017, in Henderson. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mulberry Park Apartments resident Chris Cooper walks through his bedroom looking to salvage any personal belongings after his apartment was destroyed in an early morning kitchen fire on Friday, July 28, 2017, in Henderson. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A Friday morning fire at a Henderson apartment complex displaced 19 people, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Michelle French said.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. in building 16 of Mulberry Park Apartments, at 730 Center St. in Henderson. Responders found a stove fully engulfed after residents had been cooking and were unable to put the blaze out themselves, French said.

It took 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, French said.

No injuries were reported, though 10 adults and nine juveniles were displaced.

Damage estimates have not been released.

