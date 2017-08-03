ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Henderson

Hearing delayed on motion to stop development on Legacy Golf Course

By SANDY LOPEZ LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
August 2, 2017 - 5:41 pm
 

A hearing on a temporary restraining order to prevent new development on a closed Henderson golf club has been postponed.

Residents of the Grand Legacy Community Association are seeking the temporary restraining order to prevent new development of the closed Legacy Golf Club.

The motion filed last week against various trusts listed on the sales deed maintains a restriction prohibits the owners — who include Georges Maalouf and Eddie Haddad — from redeveloping the area for 50 years.

The hearing originally scheduled for Thursday was postponed because the defendants have filed a peremptory challenge to keep Judge Nancy L. Allf from presiding over the case.

A new hearing before District Judge Joe Hardy is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Ave., Las Vegas.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Henderson Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like