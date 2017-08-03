Hearing delayed on motion to stop development on Legacy Golf Course

A hearing on a temporary restraining order to prevent new development on a closed Henderson golf club has been postponed.

A hearing on a temporary restraining order to prevent new development on a closed Henderson golf club has been postponed.

Residents of the Grand Legacy Community Association are seeking the temporary restraining order to prevent new development of the closed Legacy Golf Club.

The motion filed last week against various trusts listed on the sales deed maintains a restriction prohibits the owners — who include Georges Maalouf and Eddie Haddad — from redeveloping the area for 50 years.

The hearing originally scheduled for Thursday was postponed because the defendants have filed a peremptory challenge to keep Judge Nancy L. Allf from presiding over the case.

A new hearing before District Judge Joe Hardy is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Ave., Las Vegas.

