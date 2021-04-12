Henderson car parade supports girl, 9, struck in crosswalk

The parade supported Aaliyah Velasquez, who is still hospitalized and being treated for severe injuries she suffered March 30 when a car struck her in a nearby crosswalk.

Aaliyah Velasquez (Courtesy, Richard Velasquez)

A group of Toyota Tundra enthusiasts hosted a car parade near Heritage Park on Sunday evening to support a 9-year-old girl who is still hospitalized and being treated for severe injuries she suffered March 30 when a car struck her in a nearby crosswalk.

Richard Velasquez said his 9-year-old daughter Aaliyah Velasquez and her three older siblings — ages 17, 12 and 10 — were walking in the crosswalk near Newport Drive and Feliz Contado Avenue when an SUV pulled out of a nearby apartment complex and hit Aaliyah.

The siblings all witnessed the crash and saw their sister thrown into the air, landing motionless in the street, Velasquez said. Her 17-year-old brother carried her out of the street while the other two ran for help, he said.

Aaliyah remains at University Medical Center, undergoing treatment for injuries to her brain, spinal cord, liver and right lung, as well as fractures to her pelvis and tailbone, her father said, adding that she is supposed to be transferred to a rehab facility that specializes in treating children who have suffered traumatic brain injuries.

“You walk out to the crosswalk now, and there’s no skid marks to show that the guy hit his brakes — there’s nothing out there,” Velasquez said. “And even the witnesses and my son who saw it happen said that the guy wasn’t going slow.”

When asked whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the crash, the Henderson Police Department said in an email last week that there were no updates to the case. Police said neither speed nor impairment were considered factors.

Velasquez said other crosswalks around the park have safety lights, but not the one where his daughter was hit.

“We have several people in the neighborhood who have requested that the city put something in that crosswalk, and the city says no because they said the place is well-lit and well-marked,” Velasquez said.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards on Sunday said in an email that the crash is still under investigation by Henderson police and wrote that, without knowing the details of what happened, the city could not address whether any additional traffic-control measures were warranted.

“Newport Drive is properly lit, has a marked crosswalk with signage and the speed limit is appropriate for a small residential street,” Richards said in the email. “There are no current plans to implement additional traffic controls in the area.”

Sunday afternoon requests to speak with Henderson Mayor Debra March and Councilwoman Michelle Romero, whose Ward I includes the crosswalk, were not immediately returned.

The event at Heritage Park was hosted by Sin City Tundras. It included a charity raffle to help cover the family’s medical expenses, according to a flyer from the group, which noted Aaliyah’s father is a “proud Toyota Tundra owner.”

