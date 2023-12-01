40°F
Henderson

Henderson city attorney set to receive pay increase

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
Henderson City Hall. (Mark Credico)
Henderson City Council members will vote Tuesday on a new contract for the city attorney that would include yearly raises.

The council will decide on an extension of City Attorney Nicholas Vaskov’s contract that would last until the end of 2026 and pay Vaskov a $900,000 total combined salary over the next four fiscal years.

According to city documents on the item, Vaskov would receive a raise every year under the new contract, except for fiscal year 2027, when he would only work from July to the end of December.

Vaskov currently makes a yearly salary of $247,009.62, according to city spokesman Justin Emerson. Under the new contract, he will make a base salary of $220,956 until June next year, then $267,658 from July until June 2025 and $274,350 until June 2026. From July 2026 until the end of that year, Vaskov will make a salary of $140,604 and the contract expires at the end of that year, according to city documents.

Vaskov’s raise next July will earn him more than Las Vegas City Attorney Jeff Dorocak’s current salary. The Henderson attorney will make over $17,000 more than Dorocak’s base salary of $250,000, according to salary numbers provided by Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke.

At the Sept. 5 City Council meeting, Vaskov gave a presentation outlining the recent performance and successes of the city attorney’s office during his tenure, including his office’s role in this year’s Ward 1 special election, the purchase of the Fiesta Henderson property and the plan to clean up and develop on top of Three Kids Mine. Every council member praised the city attorney in the following performance evaluation.

“You have shown what a difference it can make when the city attorney acts as a partner, rather than a regulator or an impediment to progress in the city” Mayor Michelle Romero said to Vaskov at the September meeting.

The council recommended at the Sept. 5 meeting that city human resources increase Vaskov’s base salary and give him a $7,500 performance bonus in the new contract.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

