Henderson City Council votes to change ward boundaries

Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder speaks during a special meeting in the Henderson City Council Chambers on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Map of updated council ward boundaries. (City of Henderson)

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to change ward boundaries for the first time since 2012.

Ward 1 will extend west to include downtown Henderson, while Ward 3 will move almost entirely north of 215 Beltway, according to the updated map.

Lake Las Vegas will move into Ward 3, and Ward 4 will remain unchanged. The plan will give Ward 2, which has the most potential for growth, the lowest estimated population.

“A lot of residents in the downtown area were not sure what ward they were in because there were three different council members in that area,” Councilwoman Gerri Schroder said. “(This plan) will save a lot of confusion with constituents by having most of the downtown area in one ward.”

The new boundaries will take effect July 31 and will affect 15,843 residents, according to the plan.

Henderson has approximately 308,000 residents and is expected to reach 390,000 over the next 20 years. Nevada law mandates that the population of ward boundaries do not exceed that of any other ward by more than 5 percent.

The city demographer determined that the populations in Ward 2, Ward 3 and Ward 4 exceed the population in Ward 1 by 8.4, 7.6 and 6.3 percent, respectively.

Despite public outreach efforts, City Clerk Sabrina Mercadante said, her office did not receive comments regarding the proposed changes.

