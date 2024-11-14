64°F
Henderson

Henderson completes repairs to Somerset Park’s underground water system

A leak is shown in the private water system at Somerset Park townhouse complex in Henderson Tue ...
A leak is shown in the private water system at Somerset Park townhouse complex in Henderson Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The birds are enjoying it as water continues to flow down Natalee Drive from one of the carport ...
The birds are enjoying it as water continues to flow down Natalee Drive from one of the carports in the Somerset Park community where seeping issues remain from old pipes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2024 - 3:50 pm
 

The city of Henderson reported Thursday that it had completed fixes to an underground water system at a town home community that had earlier threatened residents’ ability to remain at their homes.

The Somerset Park community in east Henderson is now compliant with safety standards and city codes, the city wrote in a statement.

“I am pleased that the City was able to step in and successfully repair the underground water leaks and that we were able to keep Somerset residents in their homes,” wrote Mayor Michelle Romero in the statement.

She added: “I want to acknowledge our City departments and the partners who helped with the coordinated construction effort and thank the community for their patience and cooperation as we worked as quickly as possible to resolve these critical issues with little disruption.”

More than 85 underground pipes were replaced and hazardous materials removed, with the cost falling within the city’s budget of about $600,000 for the project.

Through City Council action, the city stepped in after the management company overseeing the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association told officials that the HOA couldn’t afford the repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

