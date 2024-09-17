Henderson cyclist killed in crash with garbage truck identified

The Sept. 12 death was the 15th accident-related fatality in Henderson in 2024.

A bicyclist who died after being run over by a garbage truck in a Henderson work zone last week has been identified.

Alexander Haddrill, 23, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the 4:40 p.m. Sept. 12 incident at West Warm Springs and Parkson roads near Gibson Road.

His cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries, and the event was ruled an accident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The garbage truck and the bicyclist were both eastbound on Warm Springs with a bicycle lane that was closed with barricades and signs.

The bicyclist “attempted to squeeze between a barricade barrel and the dumpster truck,” the Henderson Police Department said. “The front tire of the bicycle rolled onto the barricade base, causing the bicyclist to fall over and into the path of the dumpster truck. The rear tires of the dumpster truck ran over the bicyclist.”

The death was the 15th accident-related fatality in Henderson in 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.