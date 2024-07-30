Henderson is removing turf from one of its city parks

Henderson is removing 17,000 square feet of grass from one of its parks, the city announced Monday.

The city said it is removing decorative turf from Anthem Hills Park, located near Reunion Drive and Anthem Parkway to save nearly 780,000 gallons of water every year.

Henderson said the turf is being removed “as part of its ongoing efforts to conserve water, remain good stewards of the community’s natural resources and comply with AB 356,” a bill passed by the Nevada Legislature that prohibits Colorado River water distributed by the Southern Nevada Water Authority from being used to irrigate nonfunctional turf.

To date, Henderson has removed 287,013 square feet of turf, or the equivalent of five football fields, and saved nearly 59 million gallons of water, according to the city.

“All projects involving turf removal and conversion are planned with the residents in mind, ensuring all visitors to Henderson parks have green space for families to enjoy, while ensuring the continued sustainability of all city parks,” according to the city’s news release.

