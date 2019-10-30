Henderson names ‘Day Without Water’ school art contest winners

Henderson’s Department of Utility Services has announced five winners of its “Imagine a Day Without Water” school art contest.

Joshua Sarmiento won in the third- through fifth-grade division of the Henderson Department of Utility Services' “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest. (City of Henderson)

Allie Cody won in the kindergarten-through-second-grade division of the Henderson Department of Utility Services' “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest. (City of Henderson)

Scarlett Spears won in the sixth- through eighth-grade division of the Henderson Department of Utility Services' “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest. (City of Henderson)

Regan Dardano won an honorable mention in the Henderson Department of Utility Services' “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest. (City of Henderson)

Myah Silva won honorable mention in the Henderson Department of Utility Services' “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest. (City of Henderson)

Winners were announced Oct. 22 during a March On community event at Cornerstone Park. They are Scarlett Spears (grades 6-8), Joshua Sarmiento (grades 3-5), Allie Cody (grades K-2), and Myah Silva and Regan Dardano (honorable mention).

The contest was open to kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Winners were selected based on the poster’s “message, originality, creativity and overall presentation,” the city said in an Oct. 21 statement.

Henderson is among more than 1,000 organizations nationwide to participate in the fifth annual Imagine a Day Without Water campaign, “a nationwide day of education and advocacy about the value of water,” the city said.