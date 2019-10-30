Henderson names ‘Day Without Water’ school art contest winners
Henderson’s Department of Utility Services has announced five winners of its “Imagine a Day Without Water” school art contest.
Winners were announced Oct. 22 during a March On community event at Cornerstone Park. They are Scarlett Spears (grades 6-8), Joshua Sarmiento (grades 3-5), Allie Cody (grades K-2), and Myah Silva and Regan Dardano (honorable mention).
The contest was open to kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Winners were selected based on the poster’s “message, originality, creativity and overall presentation,” the city said in an Oct. 21 statement.
Henderson is among more than 1,000 organizations nationwide to participate in the fifth annual Imagine a Day Without Water campaign, “a nationwide day of education and advocacy about the value of water,” the city said.