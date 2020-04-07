Henderson OKs $12M contract for City Hall plaza improvements

The City Council approved a contract with Las Vegas Paving Corp. to spruce up the events plaza in front of City Hall. It’s part of an effort to attract people to downtown.

A rendering of the events plaza improvements. (City of Henderson)

Henderson on Tuesday awarded a contract worth more than $12 million to improve the events plaza outside City Hall.

Council members voted to award the nearly $12.4 million contract to Las Vegas Paving Corp. Ward 1 Councilwoman Michelle Romero abstained from voting because her husband and son work for the company.

The project is part of an effort to overhaul the image of Water Street and draw residents to the area.

Improvements to the plaza will include new seating, lighting and a canopy, upgrades to the stage and green room, and crowd control measures, according to a city agenda item. Renderings show a shaded area in front of a video screen affixed to Lifeguard Arena, an under-construction community ice arena that will serve as the headquarters for the future American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“The increased activity on Water Street will in turn benefit existing businesses and entice additional new development,” a Henderson agenda item reads.

Money for the project will come out of utilities and park budgets, as well the Henderson Redevelopment Agency budget, according to city records.

The Regional Transportation Commission also is expected to contribute $6.4 million to the project, which includes plans to improve the portion of Water Street in front of City Hall. Henderson’s Redevelopment Agency will kick in up to $3 million for the project.

The City Council also approved a project to spend $3.2 million outfitting Lifeguard Arena with areas that will benefit the future minor league hockey team. The Redevelopment Agency will pay for $2.5 million of the project, with the rest of the money coming from special recreation funds.

An agreement approved by the council extends the allowable construction time, though the city says the project is scheduled to be complete by October.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.