Henderson park system ranks best in Las Vegas area, study says

A new park ranking from the Trust for Public Land determined that Henderson has the best park system in the Las Vegas area.

Attorneys face off in two races for seats in Henderson Justice Court

Liliana Kennedy, 7, feeds birds with her dad David Kennedy at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liliana Kennedy, 7, feeds birds with her dad David Kennedy at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A new park ranking from the Trust for Public Land determined that Henderson has the best park system in the Las Vegas area.

In its annual ParkScore rankings for 2024, the Trust for Public Land found that Henderson, located in the Las Vegas region, ranked 23rd nationwide, ahead of North Las Vegas at 42nd and Las Vegas at 51st.

Among area cities, Las Vegas and Henderson received strong marks for park access, the study noted.

According to the results, 74 percent of Henderson and Las Vegas residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, about equal to the national ParkScore city average of 76 percent.

Las Vegas scored best on park amenities, ranking among the nation’s leaders at providing access to playgrounds and basketball hoops.

The rankings noted that North Las Vegas continues to trail on park access. However, the city outperforms on park investment, as North Las Vegas spends $126 per person on its park system, just above the national ParkScore average of $124.

Las Vegas’ park investment fell to $59 per person this year (from $65 last year), while Henderson remained steady at $181, according to the Trust for Public Land.

In order to complete the study, ParkScore says its methodology assesses park systems based on five factors: Park access, equity, acreage, investment, and amenities, using advanced GIS technology to evaluate accessibility. Municipal leaders use this information to guide park improvement efforts, aiming for access to quality parks for all residents, the company said.