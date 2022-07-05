Henderson parties on July 4th with fireworks

A fireworks display lit up Green Valley Ranch in Henderson on Monday as part of the valley’s July Fourth celebrations.

Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s Independence Day, and Henderson residents are in a party mood.

Green Valley Ranch in Henderson is putting on a fireworks display as part of the valley’s July Fourth celebrations.

Also, the City of Henderson has a fireworks display at Heritage Park on Racetrack Road as part of its July Fourth festivities. The event also featured a concert from country band Lonestar.

Elsewhere around the valley, residents celebrated the Fourth of July on Monday from Summerlin to Boulder City with parades and fireworks after a two-year pandemic kept thousands indoors for the holiday.