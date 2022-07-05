Henderson parties on July 4th with fireworks
A fireworks display lit up Green Valley Ranch in Henderson on Monday as part of the valley’s July Fourth celebrations.
It’s Independence Day, and Henderson residents are in a party mood.
Also, the City of Henderson has a fireworks display at Heritage Park on Racetrack Road as part of its July Fourth festivities. The event also featured a concert from country band Lonestar.
Elsewhere around the valley, residents celebrated the Fourth of July on Monday from Summerlin to Boulder City with parades and fireworks after a two-year pandemic kept thousands indoors for the holiday.