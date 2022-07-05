90°F
Henderson parties on July 4th with fireworks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s Independence Day, and Henderson residents are in a party mood.

Green Valley Ranch in Henderson is putting on a fireworks display as part of the valley’s July Fourth celebrations.

Also, the City of Henderson has a fireworks display at Heritage Park on Racetrack Road as part of its July Fourth festivities. The event also featured a concert from country band Lonestar.

Elsewhere around the valley, residents celebrated the Fourth of July on Monday from Summerlin to Boulder City with parades and fireworks after a two-year pandemic kept thousands indoors for the holiday.

