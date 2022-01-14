Henderson police identify officer who struck, killed pedestrian

Sgt. Francis Shipp has been identified as the Henderson police officer who struck and killed a 40-year-old woman on Boulder Highway.

The Henderson Police Department on Thursday identified Sgt. Francis Shipp, 57, as the driver of a police SUV who struck and killed a pedestrian along Boulder Highway.

Shipp was driving south on Boulder Highway near Tulip Falls Drive in a marked 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe at 7:35 p.m. as a 40-year-old woman tried to cross “an unlit portion of the roadway and outside of a marked crosswalk,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The woman died at the scene.

Shipp has been employed by Henderson police since September 2001, according to the department.

Shipp was one of several officers involved in a 2010 incident that left Adam Greene with broken ribs and bruises after authorities mistook his disorientation from low blood sugar for drunken driving. Henderson City Council approved a $158,500 settlement with Greene, while his wife received $99,000.

