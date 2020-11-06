Henderson police investigating death of 16-month-old boy

Henderson police are investigating the death of a baby boy who died last week after two days in the hospital.

Aafiq Babatunde died Oct. 27 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the 16-month-old was brought in to the hospital two days earlier and determined to be in critical condition, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office has not yet determined the baby’s cause and manner of death.

A Department of Family Services report said that the family has no prior history with Child Protective Services, but noted that there was a discrepancy in the reason for the baby’s hospitalization.

“A concern is noted that the explanation provided for the child’s condition may not be consistent with the medical evaluation of the child,” the report read.

Henderson police were unable to comment Thursday, citing an open investigation into the death.

