Henderson police to focus on jaywalking, crosswalks in March

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police will increase patrols through the end of the month to target jaywalkers and drivers, the department announced.

Starting Monday, the Henderson Police Department will add patrols around intersections that have clearly marked crosswalks. The department will target jaywalkers and drivers who don’t yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

The increased patrols are part of an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths in the Las Vegas Valley. Last year was the deadliest on record for pedestrians with 100 deaths statewide.

