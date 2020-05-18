Henderson residents start process to put arena project on the ballot

Paperwork filed with the Henderson city clerk’s office Monday kicks off a referendum to amend the city charter to prohibit funding a controversial arena project on the site of the Henderson pavilion.

The Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government and neighbors of the possible hockey arena protest the building of the Pavilion with a car parade protest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Gene Girard, who has lived in Green Valley since 1968, protests the building of a new hockey arena on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. "You don't bring in outside hockey to a neighborhood," he said. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A group of Henderson residents who oppose a proposed hockey arena in their neighborhood filed a referendum Monday to amend the city charter to prohibit officials from contributing taxpayer dollars to the project.

The paperwork filed with the city clerk’s office would add an item to the November ballot that would add this language to the charter: “The city of Henderson is hereby prohibited from contributing, investing or lending any of its revenue or assets, or those of its taxpayers, for an American Hockey League (AHL) arena/Henderson events center at the Henderson Pavilion.”

The proposed $80 million arena, if the project goes forward, would be jointly funded by the city and the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team and would be home to a future AHL affiliate of the Knights.

It’s an 11th-hour attempt to stop the proposed project, which is scheduled to go in front of the City Council on Tuesday for final approval. If approved, construction on the 6,000-seat arena would begin in August.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards confirmed the city received a document signed by seven people and is evaluating it. The filing does not change the arena-related items on Tuesday’s council agenda, she said.

Fifteen percent or more of the number of voters in the last city election would need to sign a petition before the initiative could move forward. That comes out to about 2,100 signatures of registered voters, which would be due near the end of June.

If the group got the signatures, the council would have the opportunity to approve the ordinance. If the council votes it down, the ordinance would go to the ballot.

It is unclear what would happen to the project if the council approves it Tuesday and the residents get the necessary number of signatures later.

One of the signatures on the document comes from John Dalrymple, a spokesman for the Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government, a citizen group that opposes the arena project.

The coalition has raised concerns about the prospect of increased traffic and an arena changing the neighborhood. It has criticized the city for wanting to move forward on the project while the pandemic has brought about fiscal uncertainty. Dalrymple, however, has also said the coalition is not anti-arena — it just does not want it at the pavilion site.

He said a project of this size should go to the people for a vote.

“Let’s let everybody get eyes on this deal and understand all of its ramifications, and then vote on it,” Dalrymple said. “That’s what we’re doing.”

Dalrymple said the coalition intends to hold signature rallies.

Under a contract for the arena to be considered by the council Tuesday, the Golden Knights would pay for half the cost of the venue. Though the city would own the venue, the Knights would be entitled to revenue from naming rights, premium seating, food and beverage, and ticket sales, except for tickets to community benefit events.

The city has said the pavilion is limited as an open-air venue and has faced issues with the seats, sound system and a canopy that was removed and cannot be replaced.

