Proposed Henderson minor league hockey arena to cost $80M

A controversial proposed hockey arena that would replace the existing Henderson Pavilion and become home to a future American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights would cost $80 million to build.

Golden Knights team president Kerry Bubolz, right, speaks as Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, center, and Henderson Mayor Debra March, look on after March addressed her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Henderson. Bubolz announced that Henderson will be home to a new minor league hockey arena. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government and neighbors of the possible hockey arena protest the building of the Pavilion with a car parade protest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A controversial proposed minor league hockey arena is set to cost the city of Henderson $40 million.

If approved by the City Council, construction of the arena will cost $80 million, with another $4 million set aside for contingencies, according to a contract made public by the city. The total cost would be evenly split between the Vegas Golden Knights and the city.

The Henderson City Council is slated to consider arena-related agenda items at its May 19 meeting. The arena would be home to the future American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to a city presentation, $25 million of Henderson’s contribution will come from bonds that were authorized in April. Another $16 million will come from money set aside for a redevelopment area, and an additional $1 million would come from insurance proceeds, according to the presentation.

The proposed 6,000-seat arena sparked backlash from neighbors who do not want the development in their area, including a car parade protest that drew hundreds of people in opposition.

According to a contract with the team, the arena would be about 165,000 square-feet, have four locker rooms, have a green room and dressing rooms, as well as infrastructure to support the performing arts. It would also contain space for at least one 6,000 square-foot restaurant and 2,000 square-feet of retail space.

If approved, construction would start on the arena no later than August 1, and the team would move in no later than July 1, 2022, according to a contract.

The initial lease term for the arena would be 20 years, with annual rent for the team set at $150,000. The lease includes extension provisions and a non-relocation requirement.

The design and construction team will be selected through a competition, records show.

According to the city’s presentation, Henderson will get 37 days of “community benefit events,” which includes Henderson Symphony Orchestra performances. It will also get 20 days for events such as festivals, performing arts and youth shows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.