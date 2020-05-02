Hundreds protest Henderson plans to build hockey arena

Gene Girard, who has lived in Green Valley since 1968, protests the building of a new hockey arena on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. "You don't bring in outside hockey to a neighborhood," he said. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Gene Girard, who has lived in Green Valley since 1968, protests the building of a new hockey arena on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. "You don't bring in outside hockey to a neighborhood," he said. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government and neighbors of the possible hockey arena protest the building of the Pavilion with a car parade protest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government and neighbors of the possible hockey arena protest the building of the Pavilion on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

People protesting the building of the new hockey arena in Henderson cheer before getting in their cars for a car parade protest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government and neighbors of the possible hockey arena protest the building of the Pavilion with a car parade protest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government and neighbors of the possible hockey arena protest the building of the Pavilion with a car parade protest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A sign protesting the possible new hockey arena in Henderson is held out of a car sunroof during a car parade protest organized by the Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government and neighbors of the possible hockey arena protest the building of the Pavilion with a car parade protest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government and neighbors of the possible hockey arena protest the building of the Pavilion with a car parade protest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government and neighbors of the possible hockey arena protest the building of the Pavilion with a car parade protest on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Hundreds of motorists circled the Henderson Pavilion five times — once for every member of the Henderson City Council — and some honked their car horns Saturday during a “car parade protest.”

Participants were voicing opposition to a city proposal to build a 6,000-seat minor league hockey arena. The Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government — a citizens group — organized the event, which started in the upper parking lot at the Henderson Pavilion on South Green Valley Parkway.

Coalition spokesman John Dalrymple said Saturday that an estimated 500 people attended but noted he didn’t have an official count.

Signs were taped to some cars, with messages such as “no arena here” and “show us the NDAs” (referring to nondisclosure agreements). And some expressed concern over home property values or called out Golden Knights owner Bill Foley.

The proposed arena — which would house an American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights — would replace the Henderson Pavilion.

“We understand that the pavilion has fallen into disrepair,” said Dalrymple, a longtime Green Valley Ranch-area resident. But he said the arena would destroy the quality of life for the surrounding residential areas.

He said organizers of Saturday’s protest hope the event will spur the city and Golden Knights to withdraw support for the project.

An arena doesn’t belong at the site of the Henderson Pavilion, Dalrymple said, noting the area is the beginning of Green Valley Ranch. And there are about 6,400 homes and more than 12,000 residents within a one-mile radius of the site, he said.

He said another option could be turning the pavilion site into a park and building the arena to near the Galleria at Sunset mall or in west Henderson instead, calling it a “win-win for the community.”

On Thursday, the city released results of a survey showing 70 percent of the approximately 400 residents surveyed said they think a hockey arena would be good for Henderson.

But Dalrymple said residents have been “bulldozed and ignored” by the city. He said the coalition has tried to reach out to the city — including writing letters and making phone calls — and attended community meetings about the project, but he says officials aren’t listening. “They’re absolutely deadset on putting an arena here.”

Henderson Assistant City Manager Robert Herr was at Saturday’s protest.

“We’re just trying to listen and learn,” he said.

Herr said the city has hired consultants to look into one of the key concerns residents are raising: traffic. He said it will also be discussed during a virtual community meeting from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday.

He showed the Review-Journal an aerial map of the Henderson Pavilion site and surrounding area. It has an overlay on top of it showing how the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas — which has a similar number of fixed seats as the hockey arena would — fits on the site. It leaves ample room for parking, he said, and wouldn’t crowd out the nearby Henderson police station, Paseo Verde Library or Henderson Multigenerational Center.

The arena will also be enclosed, which will address noise concerns, he said, noting he’d love to see the arena be used for community events such as graduations and performing arts.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.