Henderson supplements grass conversion rebate program

Henderson is supplementing a program offered by the Southern Nevada Water Authority to encourage water users to convert their grass to desert landscaping.

Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson is supplementing a rebate program offered by the Southern Nevada Water Authority to encourage the conversion of grass to desert landscaping, the city announced Wednesday.

The water authority’s program offers a rebate of $3 per square foot to remove grass around homes, businesses and homeowner associations for the first 10,000 square feet converted. Beyond that, the rebate drops to $1.50, maxing out at $500,000 in a year.

Henderson’s program will tack on an additional $1.50 rebate for conversions above 10,000 square feet and up to 40,000 square feet.

The city’s supplemental rebate is open to businesses, homeowner associations, apartment and condo complexes, churches and schools that have large amounts of grass along a public right of way. Single-family homes are not eligible.

This month, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed into law a measure that would require nearly a third of all of Southern Nevada’s grass to be removed by the end of 2026. The water authority estimates the measure will save about 10 percent of the area’s allocation of water from the river, about 30,000 acre-feet.

The law prohibits Colorado River water distributed by the water authority from being used on “nonfunctional turf” starting in 2027. This includes grass between roads and sidewalks, in medians and traffic circles and decorative grass outside businesses, housing developments and similar areas. Single-family homes, golf courses and parks are exempt.

For more information on Henderson’s supplemental rebate program, and to apply, visit the city’s website.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.