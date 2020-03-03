69°F
Henderson to hold community meeting on proposed hockey arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2020 - 11:25 am
 

Henderson will hold a community meeting next week to provide information and hear from residents on a proposed arena that would host minor league hockey.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at the Sun City MacDonald Ranch clubhouse, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway. Presentations will be given hourly at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Some residents have voiced concerns about the proposal, saying it will increase traffic and change the neighborhood.

The Golden Knights announced at Henderson’s annual State of the City address last month that it intends to move its newly purchased American Hockey League team to the state’s second-largest city. The team would play at the proposed arena on the site of the Henderson Pavilion at Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways.

According to the city, the pavilion has faced issues with a damaged canopy, a failing sound system, broken seats and the limitations of being an open-air venue.

The city wants to create a 6,000-seat arena to host concerts, cultural arts performances, graduations and meetings, in addition to minor league hockey games, according to a news release. The existing pavilion, built in 2002, has more than 2,400 fixed seats. Combined with lawn space, the venue has a total capacity of nearly 6,600.

Officials have said updated building codes prevent the canopy, which was completely removed in 2019, from being replaced. The city estimates it would cost about $30 million to upgrade the venue.

Henderson Mayor Debra March has said the proposed arena could cost up to $40 million in public money. Half the arena would be paid for by the Golden Knights, March said.

Ward 2 Councilman Dan Shaw told attendees at a City Council meeting last month that the adjacent Paseo Verde Library, police station and Henderson Multigenerational Center would not be torn down for the arena.

The Henderson City Council would need to approve a contract with the Knights for the building, the city has said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

