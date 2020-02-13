Golden Knights announce AHL team will play in new Henderson arena

Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz said the new minor league hockey team will play in a 6,000-seat arena that will replace an existing public facility.

Henderson Mayor Debra March, left, applauds as Golden Knights owner Bill Foley speaks as team president Kerry Bubolz, right, looks on after addressing her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March, left, listens as Golden Knights owner Bill Foley speaks as team president Kerry Bubolz, right, looks on after addressing her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights team president Kerry Bubolz, right, speaks as Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, center, and Henderson Mayor Debra March, look on after March addressed her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Henderson. Bubolz announced that Henderson will be home to a new minor league hockey arena. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March gives her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March gives her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March gives her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Mayor Debra March gives her annual State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson will be home to a new minor league hockey arena, Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz announced Thursday.

The announcement came at Henderson’s annual state of the city address. Bubolz told attendees in a Green Valley Ranch Resort ballroom that the new, 6,000-seat arena would be built on the site of the Henderson Pavilion.

Knights owner Bill Foley also mentioned the team’s name would include “Henderson.” No announcement was made of what the team name would be, but Foley confirmed last week that “Silver Knights” was one of the top options.

Pyrotechnics sparkled behind Bubolz, Foley and Henderson Mayor Debra March after the announcement, which came at the end of a roughly one-hour recap of Henderson’s successes. March was escorted to the stage for her annual address by the Golden Knights drum line and Chance, the team’s Gila monster mascot.

March told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after her speech that half the arena will be paid for with public money. She said the city could pay up to $40 million.

Assistant City Manager Robert Herr said a timeline for completion of the arena is not finalized. City officials stopped short of saying the arena would be ready for the team’s second season.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do on roadways, traffic and making improvements in the area as well,” Herr said.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the existing pavilion would not be razed, but much of what is already there would be enclosed. The new facility would also be available for cultural events such as plays and concerts year-round.

The Golden Knights last week announced its purchase of San Antonio’s AHL team last week.

On Wednesday, the Bubolz said the team would play its home games at the Orleans Arena when it relocates.

The minor league team will be headquartered and will practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. The arena was approved by city officials last year and will be built partially with public money. It is scheduled to be complete this fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.