Progress being made on Golden Knights arena in Henderson

Crews are making progress on a community ice arena in Henderson. The facility will be home base for a new minor league hockey team and will be available for public use.

Construction crews are making visible progress on a Vegas Golden Knights community ice arena in downtown Henderson.

After completion, it will be the headquarters and practice arena of the Golden Knights’ newly purchased American Hockey League team.

Elected officials approved the arena, which will be called Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, in May.

It will be partially paid for with more than $10 million of public money.

The project is expected to be complete this fall, a Knights spokesman said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.