Hiking in Henderson: A guide to the city’s trails

Is it time for red-light cameras in Las Vegas? The sheriff thinks so

Trails are seen around the Whitney Mesa Nature Preserve on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Trails are seen around the Whitney Mesa Nature Preserve on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A trail is seen around the Whitney Mesa Nature Preserve on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Signage for the Ocotillo trail is seen around the Whitney Mesa Nature Preserve on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Trails are seen around the Whitney Mesa Nature Preserve on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A rest area is seen at the Whitney Mesa Nature Preserve on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hiking continues to be one of America’s most popular outdoor activities. If you’re looking to hike in Henderson, here are some of the trails the city offers:

Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve

A trail in the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve is 4.5 miles long, with soft surface paths and opportunities for bird watching. Dogs aren’t allowed on this trail and trees offer shade from the sun.

350 East Galleria Drive, Henderson, NV 89011

McCullough Hills Trail and Trailhead

The McCullough Hills Trail is an 8-mile mountain biking and equestrian trail, which offers horse trailer parking.

295 Mission Drive, Henderson, NV 89002

Pittman Wash Trail

Pittman Wash Trail is a 8.5-mile paved trail runs across Pittman Wash. It is a bike-friendly trail, with restrooms at Pecos Legacy Park. The trail’s endpoints are at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex and the intersection of Pebble Road and Topaz Street.

298 Arroyo Grande Blvd, Henderson, NV 89014

Anthem East Trailhead

Anthem East Trail is considered a challenging loop trail at 16.6 miles with steep climbs. From the trail, visitors can see the Las Vegas Strip.

Anthem Hills Park, 2256 North Reunion Drive, Henderson, NV 89052

Harry Reid Union Pacific Railroad Trail

The trail runs alongside an active railroad, passing through Acacia Park. The trail’s north end point is at Green Valley Park and its east end point is another trail, River Mountains Loop Trail.

1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89074

215 Trail

The 6.36-mile trail runs along Interstate 215. Restrooms are available at Acacia Park, along with dog parks and playgrounds. The trail is adjacent to the Acacia Demonstration Gardens, where water-efficient landscaping is displayed.

The trail’s endpoints are at East Warm Springs Road and Interstate-215 and Acacia Park.

Whitney Mesa Trail System

This system of trails, totalling 4.09 miles, has flat and steep climbs for hikers at the intermediate level. Whitney Mesa Nature Preserve has restrooms, picnic areas and educational kiosks.

1990 Patrick Ln, Henderson, NV 89014

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.