Las Vegas man identified as victim killed in Henderson collision

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died after his car rolled and hit a utility pole in Henderson on Thursday.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Larry Edward Magnus, 52, was driving a 2001 Mazda Protege northbound on Pecos Road near Wigwam Parkway around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Henderson police said. A 2005 Toyota Highlander was also travelling northbound on Pecos Road when the two cars collided.

Magnus lost control of the Mazda, which rolled and hit a light pole in the center median, police said.

Magnus, from Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause and manner of death is still pending from the coroner’s office Friday morning.

The occupants of the Toyota were not injured, police said. Henderson officers do not believe speed or alcohol caused the crash, which is still under investigation.

The crash marks the eighth traffic-related fatality in Henderson this year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 311, the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to leave an anonymous tip.

