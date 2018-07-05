Las Vegas man killed while crossing St. Rose Parkway ID’d

Travis Curro, 38, of Las Vegas was killed while walking across St. Rose Parkway in Henderson late Tuesday night.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a man killed while walking across St. Rose Parkway in Henderson late Tuesday night.

Travis Curro, a 38-year-old from Las Vegas, was declared dead at the scene after being hit by a 2009 Toyota Camry while crossing St. Rose Parkway at Bermuda Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The accident was reported at 11:30 p.m.

Although Las Vegas police initially responded to the call, Henderson police are investigating the incident because the crash happened in their jurisdiction. Henderson police said the crash is still under investigation Thursday afternoon.

The Camry driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Curro was not in a marked crosswalk and officials said speed and alcohol were not considered factors in the crash.

